Homebody Living: Eight at-home, kid-favorite activity ideas

Enjoy these creative ideas and your new title as the ‘cool house’ during this warm weather!

DIY obstacle course

Set up a backyard obstacle course using household items like hula hoops, cones, jump ropes, and cushions to create a series of challenges for your kids to navigate. Your obstacle course can be customized as much as you see fit and can keep your kids busy for hours outdoors.