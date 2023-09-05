Dannie Kay Tackett, 76, of Lenexa, passed away on September 2, 2023. He was born on June 2,1947, to Boge and Mary (Baldwin) Tackett at Jonancy, KY.
Dannie, a faithful servant of GOD, was a Minister, Pastor & Bishop with The Church of God of Prophecy for 56 years. On October 3, 1969, he married Mae E. Tackett (Brandon). Dannie and Mae lived in Lenexa, Kansas. Their time in ministry took them to Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.
He was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy, Olathe, Kansas, and attended Journey Church of Lenexa. He loved sitting under the leadership of Pastor David St. John.
Dannie is survived by his loving Wife, Mae; Son, Jonathan (Janet) from East Prairie, MO; Daughter, Denise Foster (Scott) from Lenexa, KS, and Daughter, Mary Clanahan (Todd) from Cedar Hill, MO. He took much pride in his Grandchildren; Emily McGahey (Dylan); Clayton Tackett (Kara); Matthew Robison; Sarah Tackett; Luke Clanhan, and Lydia Clanahan; and one great grandson, Lenox. Two brothers – Gary Tackett (Rose); Michael Tackett (Margaret) and one sister, Rene Elswick; a host of nieces and nephews that loved him deeply and looked to him as a spiritual leader. He loved his grandogs including – Friendly, Bubbles, Buster, Bella, Abey Kay (his namesake), Leela, Bo, and LaCie Mae.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Boge Tackett; his mother, Mary Tackett; brother, Robert Tackett; and sister, Darlene Collins.
Visitation will be held at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Olathe, Kansas. Thursday, September 7, 4:00-5:00 p.m.
Homegoing services will be held on Thursday, September 7, 5:00-6:00 p.m. at Penwell Gabel Cremation & Receptions with Scott Fuller officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the
“One Child Fund”
Global Mission Ministries.
OR
One Child Fund
In memory of Bishop Dannie Tackett
3720 Keith St NW
Cleveland, TN 37312
