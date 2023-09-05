Dannie Kay Tackett, 76, of Lenexa, passed away on September 2, 2023. He was born on June 2,1947, to Boge and Mary (Baldwin) Tackett at Jonancy, KY.

Dannie, a faithful servant of GOD, was a Minister, Pastor & Bishop with The Church of God of Prophecy for 56 years. On October 3, 1969, he married Mae E. Tackett (Brandon). Dannie and Mae lived in Lenexa, Kansas. Their time in ministry took them to Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

He was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy, Olathe, Kansas, and attended Journey Church of Lenexa. He loved sitting under the leadership of Pastor David St. John.