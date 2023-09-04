Wayne Henry Wilke

Wayne attended Westminster College where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta, earning a BS in Chemical Science. Here he met the love of his life Bettina “Tina” (Smith) Wilke. They married in 1961 and moved to Lawrence where he completed his MBA from KU. Following graduation and the birth of their first child, Robin, he joined Dupont in Wilmington DE. In 1966 after the birth of their second child Jonathan, they moved back to Kansas after accepting a position with CJ Patterson Company and raised their family in Overland Park.

Leawood, Kansas – Wayne H Wilke, 84, passed away peacefully on August 28 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Washington, MO to Stanley and Marjorie (Homeyer) Wilke, he learned early on of the power of community involvement, hard work and generosity. The Wilke family has a strong presence in this small German town. In High School he played basketball, learned to fly, and loved his Austin Healey.

In 1982 Wayne founded Wilke International Inc supplying lactic acid to the food, pharmaceutical & cosmetic industries. This soon grew into a network of companies including Wilke Resources, NutraSense, and JRW Bioremediation, where he developed patents on products and application processes in the environmental cleanup industry.

Wayne had many passions including travel, sailing, hiking, photography, and tennis; making cherished lifelong friends at Nall Hills Country Club. Their love for the Southwest led them to Rio Verde, AZ, where family and friends enjoyed vacationing together. Especially dear to him were the Elderhostel programs they enjoyed with their grandchildren.

Wayne participated in numerous charities for the arts, education and humanities, and along with his parents established the Wilke Foundation Educational Fund through the Washington Historical Society. Wayne’s passion for life, his guidance and love has been immeasurable to all who knew him. Family & friends will fondly remember his playful competitiveness on the tennis courts, at card games, and his daily walks with his beloved black lab, Georgie.

We thank Always There Health Care for their dedicated care provided to both Wayne and with Tina. Wayne is preceded in death by his wife. He is survived by his daughter Robin (Wilke) Harding and her husband Bill Harding, grandsons Colby, Taylor and Sam Harding, great grandsons Jaxon, Beckett and Julian Harding; His son Jonathan Wilke and wife Nicole Ramirez, and granddaughters Arianna and Veronica Wilke.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering a donation to one of his favorite charitable organizations: waysidewaifs.org, The Washington Historical Society/Wilke Foundation, or Heifer Int’l

A Celebration of Life will be held September 22, at 4:00PM at McGilley State Line Chapel. To view the full obit and share your remembrances, please visit mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.