Wayne Henry Wilke

February 16, 1939 – August 28, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – Wayne H Wilke, 84, passed away peacefully on August 28 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Washington, MO to Stanley and Marjorie (Homeyer) Wilke, he learned early on of the power of community involvement, hard work and generosity. The Wilke family has a strong presence in this small German town. In High School he played basketball, learned to fly, and loved his Austin Healey.

Wayne attended Westminster College where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta, earning a BS in Chemical Science. Here he met the love of his life Bettina “Tina” (Smith) Wilke. They married in 1961 and moved to Lawrence where he completed his MBA from KU. Following graduation and the birth of their first child, Robin, he joined Dupont in Wilmington DE. In 1966 after the birth of their second child Jonathan, they moved back to Kansas after accepting a position with CJ Patterson Company and raised their family in Overland Park.