Robert (Bob) Wayne Carpenter, 95, passed away Tuesday August 29, 2023, at his home in Gardner, Kansas.

Bob was born on September 26, 1927, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Earl and Clara (Brooks) Carpenter. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force and then moved to Ottawa, Kansas. He married Barbara (Hickman) Carpenter October 15,1955; they shared 68 years of marriage. Bob retired from General Motors in 1989 after 31 years of service.

Bob was a member of 1021 Local UAW. His real love was raising angus cattle and horses on his farm. For 60 years Bob traveled to Colorado. Later in life Bob enjoyed the company of friends and neighbors at his home on Gardner Lake, Gardner, Kansas. Bob was preceded in death by his son Scott Carpenter and daughter Cara Carpenter.