Matthew A. Buchmann, of El Dorado, Kan., died Aug. 31, 2023, in Leawood, Kansas. Matthew attended Kansas State University, Harvard School of Law, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He was employed at Arthur Young. Matthew served in the Midwest Army National Guard. In honor of his memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
