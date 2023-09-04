  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Matthew A. Buchmann

Matthew A. Buchmann, of El Dorado, Kan., died Aug. 31, 2023, in Leawood, Kansas. Matthew attended Kansas State University, Harvard School of Law, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He was employed at Arthur Young. Matthew served in the Midwest Army National Guard. In honor of his memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.