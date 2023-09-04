  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary Madonna “Donna” Leonard

Mary Madonna “Donna” Leonard, age 98, earned her heavenly reward on August 25, 2023.

Born in St. Paul, MN on August 5, 1925 to Thomas Howard Leonard and Barbara Agnes (O’Kane) Leonard, Donna was the second of five red-headed siblings. She grew up in South St. Paul, attending St. Augustine school.

The first in her family to go to college, she earned a B.A. from the College of St. Theresa in 1948. After both of her parents had died by the time she was 24, Donna pitched in with her brothers and sisters to keep the family home together until the youngest graduated high school. She began her teaching career in high school English and Geography, but she soon found her passion teaching physical education. She spent most of her career in Robbinsdale Area Schools, coaching middle school girls in swimming and diving.