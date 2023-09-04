Mary Madonna “Donna” Leonard

The first in her family to go to college, she earned a B.A. from the College of St. Theresa in 1948. After both of her parents had died by the time she was 24, Donna pitched in with her brothers and sisters to keep the family home together until the youngest graduated high school. She began her teaching career in high school English and Geography, but she soon found her passion teaching physical education. She spent most of her career in Robbinsdale Area Schools, coaching middle school girls in swimming and diving.

Born in St. Paul, MN on August 5, 1925 to Thomas Howard Leonard and Barbara Agnes (O’Kane) Leonard, Donna was the second of five red-headed siblings. She grew up in South St. Paul, attending St. Augustine school.

She was an enthusiastic advocate for young women’s sports for two decades before Title IX was passed. She traveled the world with friends; her Irish roots were so strong that she visited Ireland 9 times. She loved to ski, finding mountains in the winter and lakes in the summer. She dedicated her free time to building an extensive genealogical record of her family the hard way – before the Internet. Never married and with no children of her own, she cultivated her many other family relationships, most especially with her nieces and nephews and their growing families. What perhaps endeared Donna the most to acquaintances, friends and family alike, until her very last days, was her talent for earning smiles, giggles and outright belly laughs with her ever-present wit and silly sayings.

She was the last surviving member of her nuclear family, preceded in death by her sisters Leona (Leonard) Engert and Sr. Therese Leonard, OSU and her brothers Hugh Leonard and Harold (Red) Leonard. She leaves behind her nieces and nephews and their families who loved her deeply. Donna’s family is especially grateful to her special friend and caregiver Sylvia Stepaniak.

Visitation will be 9:00 am on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Church of the Assumption, 51 7th St. W., St. Paul, MN 55102 followed by Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ursuline Sisters Retirement Fund through their website https://www.osucentral.org/