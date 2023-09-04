Lisa Marie Tironi was born on May 14, 1957 in Detroit, MI. She passed away on August 29, 2023 in Overland Park, KS.

Lisa attended Michigan State University and the University of Tulsa.

In memory of Lisa, donations can be made to Michigan State University College of Music, Heart of America Orff Chapter, Operation Breakthrough, Harvesters Food Network, or any other group that makes the world better.