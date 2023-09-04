December 16, 1947 – August 27, 2023
Lenexa, Kansas – Linda Luchsinger Whitman, 75, Lenexa, KS passed away Aug 27, 2023. Funeral Services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 6 at Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, KS. Graveside 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Leavenworth National Cemetery. www.porterfuneralhome.com
