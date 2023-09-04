Gloria Wilson Brown

Gloria Botteron Wilson Brown passed away on August 29, 2023. She was born on November 28, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas. She resided in the Kansas City metro area her entire life.

Gloria worked in banking as a young adult and in later years, but her true passion was devoting her life to being a homemaker and mom. She was married to Ray for 52 years prior to his passing in 2009, and together they raised six children. Gloria always put family first. She was there in the audience or on the sidelines cheering on her kids and grandkids. Many cherished family memories are of her hosting 4th of July celebrations and Thanksgiving night RV parties on the Plaza.

Gloria was young at heart and always on the go, ready to drive around town for local events or to hop on a plane to explore new places. She loved to travel near and far, including memorable trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Australia, and the Caribbean. Gloria remarried later in life and enjoyed VFW dances and judging local BBQ competitions as a Master Certified Barbeque Judge with her husband Dallas. Over the years she was the proud caretaker of many precious cats and her three beloved retired greyhounds.