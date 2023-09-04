Douglass Ormond Fox, a beloved husband, brother and friend, of Olathe, KS, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 1:20p. He had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for several months. A gathering in celebration of Doug’s life will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2pm CT in the main sanctuary of Unity Temple on the Plaza at 707 W. 47th St., Kansas City, MO 64112

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Paula Fox, his sister, Elena Grosenheider, her husband Larry, his niece Kirsten Erwin, her husband, Aaron, their twin daughters, Annabelle and Arden and his nephew Brett Cantrell.

Doug was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Harold Douglas Fox, Jr and Grace Gibson Fox on October 27, 1942. He and his younger sister Elena Seevers Fox Grosenheider grew up in the Washinton, DC area. In 1960, Doug graduated from Wheaton High School in Wheaton, Maryland. He then attended college at the University of Maryland. In 1962, he enlisted in the Navy to serve in the Viet Nam war. He valiantly served for four years on the USS Maddox destroyer which was involved in the Tonkin Gulf incident. In 1967, shortly after he was honorably discharged, he moved with his mother and grandmother to Plantation, Florida. A few years later, Elena also moved to Florida to be near her family. They lived in Florida for many years where Doug was employed at a major Telecommunications company.