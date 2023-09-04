Charles McField Sr.

Charles spent his early childhood in Kansas City, Kansas and attended Vernon School, Stowe Elementary, Northeast Jr. High, and Sumner High School where he graduated in 1946. Charles earned his degree from Kansas City Community College in 1948. Charles was drafted into the Army in 1950 while attending The University of Kansas. Charles completed training at Ft. Riley in Kansas and Camp Gordon in Georgia. He then proudly served our country in the Korean War. In 1952 Sergeant Charles McField was honorably discharged. He began his career with the US Postal Service where he then retired in 1984 as a Supervisor.

Lenexa, Kansas – Charles Brentford McField, Sr. was born on July 16, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the proud son of Otis H. & Ruth E. McField (Holmes). Charles departed this earth on Monday August 21, 2023, in Lenexa, Kansas.

Charles met the love of his life Lillian Strachan while she was a nursing student in Kansas City. Lillian was originally from Miami, FL. The two married on June 14, 1954. They became proud parents of Charles Jr and Karen Elaine. The couple enjoyed spending time with loved ones, traveling, and volunteering post retirement. After 50 years of marriage Lillian passed away on March 7, 2005. Charles volunteered at Seton Community Center, KC Bowling Association, Boy Scouts of America, Palestine Community Center, NARFE, and YMCA.

Charles was a strong believer in Christ Jesus. He always praised Him for watching over him through the many challenges and accomplishments throughout his life. Charles began his walk with Christ as a child at Trinity A.M.E. Church in Kansas City, KS. As he grew older he became a member of the Catholic Church, where he attended Parishes in the city area, including Blessed Sacrament, Risen Christ and St. Louis. Both Charles and Lillian received the distinguished Bishop’s award from the Diocese of St. Joseph church.

Above all, Charles was a well-respected man in the Kansas City area and will fondly be remembered by his surviving brother, James McField (Dorothy), children, son Charles Jr. (Jocelyn) daughter Karen Cannon, grandchildren: Kia and Jordan Cannon, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Charles is preceded in death by grandparents: Charles & Elizabeth McField, James & Eliza Holmes, parents Otis and Ruth McField, brothers: Otis Jr and Karl McField.