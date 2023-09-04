  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Charles McField Sr.

July 16, 1928 – August 21, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas – Charles Brentford McField, Sr. was born on July 16, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the proud son of Otis H. & Ruth E. McField (Holmes). Charles departed this earth on Monday August 21, 2023, in Lenexa, Kansas.

Charles spent his early childhood in Kansas City, Kansas and attended Vernon School, Stowe Elementary, Northeast Jr. High, and Sumner High School where he graduated in 1946. Charles earned his degree from Kansas City Community College in 1948. Charles was drafted into the Army in 1950 while attending The University of Kansas. Charles completed training at Ft. Riley in Kansas and Camp Gordon in Georgia. He then proudly served our country in the Korean War. In 1952 Sergeant Charles McField was honorably discharged. He began his career with the US Postal Service where he then retired in 1984 as a Supervisor.