Barbara Jo Harrington

She was born in Hugo, Oklahoma, to parents Howard Franklin Marcum and Joycie Fay Marcum, on August 1, 1937. Barbara was involved with both the Dallas Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs where she made a career as Executive Assistant to upper management.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry C. Harrington, and her daughter, Holly Ann Harrington. Barbara is survived by her son, Harry “Chip” Collins Harrington IV; her sister, Tay Kirk and nephews, Neil Kirk and Craig Kirk; as well as a loving extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 9, 2023: 2:00 – 6:00pm: at her son Chip’s home. In lieu of flowers, donations to one of the following below would be appreciated: Brighton Hospice Kansas, 10601 Mission Road Suite 220, Leawood, KS 66206. Any of the Kansas City Chiefs Player’s Foundations.