Barbara Jo Harrington

August 1, 1937 – August 29, 2023

Overland Park , Kansas – Barbara Jo Harrington, 86, passed away, August 29th, in Overland Park, Kansas.

She was born in Hugo, Oklahoma, to parents Howard Franklin Marcum and Joycie Fay Marcum, on August 1, 1937. Barbara was involved with both the Dallas Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs where she made a career as Executive Assistant to upper management.