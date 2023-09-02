  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Johnson County Library and BikeWalkKC Partner for Wonderful Women’s Bike Summit

Nick Ward-Bopp and Laura Fox from BikeWalkKC partner with the Library to educate patrons about how to maintain bikes and enjoy the health and environmental benefits of bicycling.

Johnson County Library and BikeWalkKC have cultivated a positive partnership for more than five years, educating patrons about how to maintain bikes and enjoy the health and environmental benefits of bicycling.

Now that partnership is blossoming into even more enriching programming, leading up to a day-long Women’s Bike Summit Sept. 30.

The summit, offered free of charge with the Library’s support, is a gender-inclusive event for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together to celebrate bicycling, discuss issues that are relevant and important to people on bikes, and get practical biking information and experience. Participants will gather in the large Carmack Community Room at Central Resource Library.