SMSD News: SMSD Board of Education passes 2023-2024 Budget

At its meeting on Monday, August 28, 2023, the Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education approved the total published budget for the 2023-2024 school year in the amount of $580,716,357.

The Board also established the estimated mill rate of 50.799. The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) continues to have the lowest mill levy rate of any school district in Johnson County. The district continues to maintain a Aaa bond rating (the highest possible rating), which means that when SMSD seeks to issue bonds, interest rates are highly favorable.

The SMSD Facilities and Finance committee meets quarterly in public meetings held at the Center for Academic Achievement (CAA) and makes the meeting available online. The committee reviews the district’s financial outlook, receives construction updates and addresses issues related to the district budget cycle. The process is open and transparent, and the public is invited to attend or watch on-line. The District’s budget documents and Profile and Needs Assessment can be found on the District’s website, under Budget & Finance.