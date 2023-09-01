Moped driver injured in crash with truck in Shawnee

The aftermath of a crash on Pflumm Road Friday morning involving a truck and a moped. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
A man in his early 60s has serious injuries after crashing his moped into the back of a box truck on Friday morning.
Shawnee Police say they were called to the 6600 block of Pflumm Road at about 10:15 a.m.
At the scene, Sergeant Nick Shurmantine told the Post that the moped was northbound on Pflumm and the delivery truck was southbound.
The moped crossed the road’s centerline and hit the delivery truck’s rear lift gate.
A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the injured rider to an area trauma center in critical condition.
Recorded radio traffic stated that the moped operator was not wearing a helmet, and his injuries included broken bones.
No one inside of the delivery truck was injured.
Shurmantine said they’re still investigating what may have caused the moped to cross into the oncoming lane.
Police directed traffic past the crash scene until a tow truck was able to remove the moped.
Pflumm Road reopened to normal traffic at 12:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.
