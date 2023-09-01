  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

Moped driver injured in crash with truck in Shawnee

The aftermath of a crash on Pflumm Road Friday morning involving a truck and a moped. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A man in his early 60s has serious injuries after crashing his moped into the back of a box truck on Friday morning.

Shawnee Police say they were called to the 6600 block of Pflumm Road at about 10:15 a.m.