  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee adjusts fireworks rules — Here’s what’s different

Fireworks for sale at a fireworks stand in the Park Lanes bowling alley parking lot at 7701 Renner Rd in Shawnee.

The city of Shawnee is making some adjustments after the first summer of the city allowing for the limited sale and usage of fireworks.

On Monday, the city council voted 7-1 to make a series of amendments to the city’s fireworks ordinance.

Most notably, the city shortened by a day the time for when fireworks can be sold legally around the Fourth of July.

