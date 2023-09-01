Shawnee adjusts fireworks rules — Here’s what’s different

Most notably, the city shortened by a day the time for when fireworks can be sold legally around the Fourth of July.

On Monday, the city council voted 7-1 to make a series of amendments to the city’s fireworks ordinance.

The city of Shawnee is making some adjustments after the first summer of the city allowing for the limited sale and usage of fireworks.

The city is also exploring whether or not to drop its lottery for handing out permits to sell fireworks and instead use a system that prioritizes vendors who are local and have sold fireworks with good reviews in the past.

Here’s what’s new in the fireworks rules

The changes approved by the council Monday, include the following:

Fireworks sales must now conclude on July 4, when it was previously July 5.

The period to request a permit to sell fireworks for next Fourth of July has been extended from July to September this year.

Businesses with a satisfactory review from the previous year’s sales will be given preference when it comes to obtaining new permits, as will vendors with a Shawnee address.

Vendors will now also be required to distribute fireworks safety education material at the point of sale.

The citywide fireworks clean up period after the Fourth of July will be extended from July 7 to July 15.

The city’s fire chief will now be designated as the authority in charge of potentially suspending the discharge of fireworks, if needed. That previously was the mayor’s responsibility.

The revisions also add language to make it clearer that businesses without city-approved permits cannot sell fireworks.

Fireworks vendors suggested some changes

Two representatives from local fireworks companies, Jake’s Fireworks and Pat Riot’s Fireworks, used the public comment section of the meeting Monday to suggest changes to the city’s fireworks ordinance.

One suggested that vendors be allowed to build a permanent structure, instead of being a seasonal business.

But that didn’t seem to fly with the council.

Councilmember Kurt Knappen said the council had already asked for public comment when crafting the amendments during previous council meetings.

“How come you (weren’t) here to weigh in when we were actually in our committee meetings?” he said in response to the vendor’s comment.

Councilmember Tony Gillette agreed that they weren’t in favor of permanent facilities for fireworks businesses.

“I think the proposals that we have before us and the discussions we’ve had in previous months really relates to the tenor of what this governing body is looking to do,” he said.

Another suggestion gained favor

The city council was more responsive to one of the vendor’s suggestions that the lottery system previously in place for choosing fireworks vendors this year be replaced by a system that prioritizes businesses who abide by the rules and perform well.

“I don’t know why we can’t select five of them and that’s it. They came up, they rose to the surface and they’re the ones we want to put our trust and confidence in, and we hire them,” Councilmember Eric Jenkins said.

Knappen and Councilmember Angela Stiens agreed.

City Communications Director Doug Donahoo said city staff will likely determine whether it will go with a lottery system or a different selection process before fireworks season begins in 2024.

