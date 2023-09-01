  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

2 bicycle riders hit by suspected impaired driver in Lenexa

Lenexa Police on the scene after two bicycle riders were hit by an impaired driver.

Lenexa Police on the scene near 83rd and Woodland Thursday night. In the distance, officers can be seen giving the suspect driver a sobriety test. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Lenexa Police say two people were injured when an impaired driver hit them as they were riding their bicycles on Thursday evening.

First responders were called to the westbound lanes of 83rd Street just west of Woodland Road at 7:26 p.m.