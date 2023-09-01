First responders were called to the westbound lanes of 83rd Street just west of Woodland Road at 7:26 p.m.

Lenexa Police say two people were injured when an impaired driver hit them as they were riding their bicycles on Thursday evening.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported one of the cyclists, a woman, to an area trauma center in critical condition.

In a news release, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a Lenexa Police spokesperson, said the bicyclists are both adults.

He said the woman cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A man she was riding with did not sustain serious injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving,” Chavez said in the release.

Chavez told the Post in response to questions that he believes both bicyclists were wearing helmets.

That stretch of 83rd Street has four lanes with no shoulders and a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

Officers closed both directions of 83rd Street from Woodland Road to Deer Run Street as they investigated and mapped the crash scene.

All lanes reopened just before 11:15 p.m.

The crash is being investigated by the Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.