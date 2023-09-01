That’s a combined 24.319 mills for county services. The projected mill levy in October, after final property valuation adjustments have been made, would be 24.358.

The 2024 county budget includes $528.6 million in reserves for unexpected expenses and calls for a mill levy tax rate of 17.495 mills for the county taxing district, 3.808 mills for the library district and 3.016 mills for the park district.

Johnson County commissioners navigated some last-minute proposals to reduce the property taxing rate but eventually stuck with the $1.791 billion budget presented to the public at hearing last week.

According to the county’s figures, an average-priced Johnson County home of $398,000 would have an assessed value for tax purposes of $45,770. After that new mill rate is applied, the owners of that home would expect to pay $1,115 for a year of property taxes towards the county.

Remember: The county, library system and parks are only a part of the total annual property tax bill for a homeowner. The school district, city and state also have their own levies.

One commissioner proposed slashing mill levy more

Commissioners approved a taxing rate that is a quarter-mill lower than the 2023 rate but big increases in home values will automatically bring in more revenue. Even with the slightly reduced rate, the 2024 budget marks an increase in the amount of money the county will have to spend.

That prompted some commissioners on Thursday to try at the last minute to roll back the mill rate even further.

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft suggested the rate be reduced to 16.148 mills for one year in order to give staff time to find ways to save money. If the savings couldn’t be found, he said, the levy would go back up the next year.

He at first offered to use federal COVID-19 relief money to fund that levy cut, but most of that money has already been committed. Instead, the $22.5 million that would be cut with the lower levy would have to come from reserves.

The commission ultimately voted Ashcraft’s proposal down

Some other commissioners objected, saying ongoing operations shouldn’t be funded from reserves and that specific program cuts should have been offered during the months-long process of crafting the bill that preceded Thursday.

“It’s arbitrary. That’s not the way to do business, to arbitrarily reduce the budget without saying this is what we’re planning on doing,” said Commissioner Jeff Meyers.

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara noted reserves were used last year to increase the sheriff’s office’s employee pay.

“So we have a history of using reserves,” she said. “This is what we’ve done before.”

That idea was voted down 5-2, with O’Hara and Ashcraft voting in favor.

Commission rejected a second mill rate cut proposal

Then, Commissioner Becky Fast proposed making a half-mill reduction in the tax rate, rather than the quarter-mill that was part of the proposed budget.

She noted many of her constituents in the northeastern part of the county were concerned about “skyrocketing appraisals” and utility increases.

“They’re really worried that their housing costs are unsustainable,” she said. “We can and have found cost efficiencies in the past.”

Adding a quarter mill to the rollback would only require $3.7 million in savings, she said.

“We have a $1.7 billion budget and we can’t find $3.7 million in savings?” she said.

Kelly and Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick said they agreed with much of what Fast said but would rather have more time to work through exactly what the impact of spending cuts would be.

Hanzlick proposed to work on it next year.

“To do it at the last minute I don’t think is responsible,” she said.

Fast’s motion was also rejected, 4-3, with Fast, O’Hara and Ashcraft voting in favor of it.

The final budget was adopted 5-2, with O’Hara and Ashcraft voting against.

What the public said

Eight people spoke on the budget before commissioners began deliberations.

Most objected to the proposed budget with concerns about inflation and the impact on people with lower and fixed incomes.

Tim McCabe of Lenexa said the budget is “weaponizing my money against me,” because of its support, he said, of diversity, sustainability measures and health department officials who had supported mask mandates during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renee Dinsmore of Overland Park said she supported the budget because of increases in pay for county employees.

“If you want good policy and good management and good governance you have to invest in your people,” she said.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.