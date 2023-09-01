  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

JoCo commission rejects last-minute tax cuts as it finalizes budget

Johnson County commission chambers in Olathe, where they voted Thursday on next year's budget.

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft made one of two motions Thursday to lower the county's property tax rate even further, but both were ultimately voted down. File photo.

Johnson County commissioners navigated some last-minute proposals to reduce the property taxing rate but eventually stuck with the $1.791 billion budget presented to the public at hearing last week.

The 2024 county budget includes $528.6 million in reserves for unexpected expenses and calls for a mill levy tax rate of 17.495 mills for the county taxing district, 3.808 mills for the library district and 3.016 mills for the park district.

That’s a combined 24.319 mills for county services. The projected mill levy in October, after final property valuation adjustments have been made, would be 24.358.