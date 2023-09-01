Outside breaking news, the Post will not publish on Monday to observe the Labor Day holiday. We will be back with fresh news about your Johnson County community on Tuesday.

🚨 Happening today

The city of Fairway is still taking preorders for T-shirts in honor of police Officer Jonah Oswald through noon today.

Sales of the shirts will go towards the Oswald Family Fund, set up in the wake of Oswald’s death last month.

The charcoal gray shirts say “Fairway” in white lettering, with the image of a blue ribbon tied around a tree, evoking the ribbons that adorned trees and light poles around the city in the weeks after Oswald was shot and killed responding to a call at a Mission QuikTrip on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The shirts cost $25 each and come in adult and youth sizes.

Those who preorder can begin picking up their orders in person at Fairway City Hall, 5240 Belinder Rd., on Monday, Sept. 11.

More details and a link to preorder shirts can be found here.

🗓 Weekend things to do

Final summer swim weekend: Check out your city’s closing pool schedule [More details]

Check out your city’s closing pool schedule [More details] KC Irish Fest: Crown Center, KCMO, Friday-Sunday [Get tickets]

Crown Center, KCMO, Friday-Sunday [Get tickets] “Light Up the Lawn:” Kat King performs on the lawn at JCCC, Friday, 8:30 p.m. [More info]

Kat King performs on the lawn at JCCC, Friday, 8:30 p.m. [More info] Mission’s Concert in the Park: ’80s tribute bands, Broadmoor Park, Friday, 6:30 p.m. [More details]

’80s tribute bands, Broadmoor Park, Friday, 6:30 p.m. [More details] Sporting KC v. St. Louis City SC: Children’s Mercy Park, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. [Get tickets]

🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories

📰 Other local news

Heart to Heart prepared to respond to Hurricane Idalia. The Lenexa-based relief organization had crews on standby after Hurricane Idalia swept through Florida and the southeastern U.S. earlier this week. [ KMBC ]

Rhein-Benninghoven students serve as crossing guards. Fifth and sixth graders at the Shawnee elementary school are helping other students get to school safely at the start of the new year. [ KSHB ]

New KCI continues to see passenger surge. The for the third straight month, Kansas City airport officials say the new terminal saw more than one million passengers came through the gates in July. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

📸 A thousand words

Shawnee K9 officer Canine Dagger completed explosive detection training at a tow yard earlier this week. That’s a good boy! Photo via Twitter/@shawneeKSPolice.