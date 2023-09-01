  A message from Maggie Foster, ReeceNichols Realtor  - Sponsored posts

Foster Real Estate Report: Surf’s up – riding the wave of interest rates

Maggie Foster is your Johnson County Real Estate expert.

It’s recently been reported by real estate maven, Barbara Corcoran, that housing prices are going to surge when mortgage interest rates drop. Today, average interest rates for a 30-Year Fixed Rate are at 7.53 percent. According to Corcoran, she states in a recent article with Yahoo Finance:

“The minute those interest rates come down, all hell’s going to break loose and the prices are going to go through the roof,” she said. “[Right now sellers are] staying put. But they’re not going to stay put if interest rates go down by two points,” says Corcoran. 

Corcoran goes on to say that it’s likely we could see a Covid market again.