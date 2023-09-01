Foster Real Estate Report: Surf’s up – riding the wave of interest rates

Corcoran goes on to say that it’s likely we could see a Covid market again.

“The minute those interest rates come down, all hell’s going to break loose and the prices are going to go through the roof,” she said. “[Right now sellers are] staying put. But they’re not going to stay put if interest rates go down by two points,” says Corcoran.

It’s recently been reported by real estate maven, Barbara Corcoran, that housing prices are going to surge when mortgage interest rates drop. Today, average interest rates for a 30-Year Fixed Rate are at 7.53 percent. According to Corcoran, she states in a recent article with Yahoo Finance:

Source: Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

When interest rates decrease, buyers can obtain more financing. This means the pool of buyers searching for homes increases. Sellers take note and increase their home prices due to the larger amount of buyer demand. This creates a competitive market of multiple offers and “bidding wars”. There have been rumblings from lenders that interest rates will decrease to 5 and maybe 4 percent next spring, but we never have a crystal ball.

We don’t expect to see home values to significantly drop. Historically, home prices in Johnson County continue to appreciate. We’re not seeing home values appreciate as rapidly as they were in the last few years, but they continue to rise.

Now is a great time to buy. There is less competition than what you may see next year. You do not have to compete against tons of multiple offers, and you may be able to do inspections and not have to waive the appraisal. Get in a home and start building equity now, before the increase in buyer demand and increase in sales price. You may be able to refinance in the next few years.

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there were 1163 active listings, and 1144 listings went under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, September 1, 2023).