Becks Place takes over former McGuire’s spot in Overland Park

Husband and wife team Lisa and Bob Beck opened their new spot at 9148 Santa Fe Dr., just west of Antioch Road, in the former home of McGuire’s Tavern, a popular Irish pub.

Becks Place, a new bar and restaurant, has officially been in business for about a month in Overland Park, in a spot possibly familiar to local barflies.

Becks Place has retained some of McGuire’s old menu

The menu features a lot of the fan favorites from McGuire’s and also incorporates new items, like a maple bourbon chicken sandwich served with provolone and bacon.

“It’s not necessarily bar food,” Bob said.

Lisa agreed, describing it as a “step up” from more typical bar fare.

“Everything here is made fresh,” she said, from the breading on the chicken to the tortilla chips and taco shells. “I think that’s one thing that makes it better, it’s because they do it fresh here.”

There’s also a collection of specialty burgers, like the Hawaiian burger, the Diablo burger and the Hickory burger.

Becks Place also serves a carrot cake and a salted caramel brownie.

The Becks have also updated the joint

There’s a new coat of paint on the inside and some of the decor has changed since the Becks took over.

Becks Place also features new neon signs to replace some older ones from McGuire’s.

The couple has added more televisions to the bar so patrons can watch the Chiefs and other Kansas City area teams.

Becks Place has specials and weekly events

Open daily at 11 a.m., Lisa said there’s already a crowd of regulars, including a group of retirees who regularly lunch there and a handful of ladies who pop in after playing pickleball.

The bar is also host to a few weekly events, like a Poker Night on Tuesday, Trivia Night on Thursday and Steak Night on Friday.

Bob is also hoping to book live music on a regular basis.

There’s also weekday Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and a Reverse Happy Hour from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

