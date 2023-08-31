Your Insurance: What homeowners need to know about Flood Insurance

Most homeowners may not be aware that flood damage is not covered by a standard homeowner’s policy. In this article, we’ll provide some education and guidance for homeowners and give you some simple facts you should be aware of when it comes to evaluating your insurance portfolio for the risk of flood damage.

How is flood damage defined?

The National Flood Insurance Program has a technical definition of flood and you can find more information at https://www.floodsmart.gov/ Key highlights for homeowners to remember are that flood is usually associated with surface water and is a temporary condition impacting more than two properties. Flood damage is not covered under a standard homeowner’s policy.

How is flood damage different from other water damage?

Examples of water damage that are generally covered by standard homeowner’s insurance include wind damage from storms, burst or frozen pipes or overflowing toilets. Examples of flood damage include surface water damage after a heavy rain, a rising creek causing damage to a property or even an overflowing drainage canal or sewer.