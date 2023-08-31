Stephen J. Miller

Steve served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper from 1959 to 1962. He had the chance to be an Army Ranger but had irreversible hearing loss. Steve worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in various roles including Brakeman, Switchman, and Conductor. For hobbies he enjoyed making fishing lures and running trout lines at Truman Lake, Sac & Osage River. He also enjoyed photography. In retirement he stayed busy building remote control model airplanes. He also owned and operated a restaurant, bait shop, and motel in Roscoe, MO with his wife Betty and sister-in-law Patty Sue Frankenfield. Steve has always enjoyed reading and staying up to date on all the newest technology.

Stephen was born July 4, 1938, in Kansas City, KS to Roscoe and Mary (Boatright) Miller. Stephen was united in marriage with Betty J. (Frankenfield) Miller on September 3rd, 1960. Steve and Betty were married for 60 years. Steve was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Steve loved his family and always made sure they were well cared for. His wise advice and work ethic were unmatched. He greatly missed his wife Betty at her passing, and we find comfort knowing they are reunited.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Miller in 2021, his parents, his sister Jeanette Mack, and his son William (Bill) Allen.

He is survived by his daughter Jill Slade and husband Steve of Gardner, KS, and daughter Stephanie Hufford and husband Steve of St. Charles, MO, granddaughter Kara Hanks and husband Eliott and great grandchildren Josephine and Benjamin Hanks of Gardner, KS, granddaughter Destany Bowers and fiancé Brian Hage of Lincoln, NE. He is also survived by his niece Lisa and Hood and husband Joe of Olathe, KS.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Veterans Community Project. https://www.veteranscommunityproject.org/donate.