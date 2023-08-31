Stephen J. Miller, 85, of Olathe, KS was called home on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
Stephen was born July 4, 1938, in Kansas City, KS to Roscoe and Mary (Boatright) Miller.
Stephen was united in marriage with Betty J. (Frankenfield) Miller on September 3rd, 1960. Steve and Betty were married for 60 years. Steve was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Steve served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper from 1959 to 1962. He had the chance to be an Army Ranger but had irreversible hearing loss. Steve worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in various roles including Brakeman, Switchman, and Conductor. For hobbies he enjoyed making fishing lures and running trout lines at Truman Lake, Sac & Osage River. He also enjoyed photography.
In retirement he stayed busy building remote control model airplanes. He also owned and operated a restaurant, bait shop, and motel in Roscoe, MO with his wife Betty and sister-in-law Patty Sue Frankenfield. Steve has always enjoyed reading and staying up to date on all the newest technology.
