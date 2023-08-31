  Kaylie McLaughlin and Leah Wankum  - Shawnee

As debate over housing rages, development in Shawnee cools

5700 King

The old Wonderscope museum site remains abandoned at 5700 King St. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Why did we follow this story?

For months, the Post has been digging into what was behind a sudden drop in interest by developers to consider multifamily projects in Shawnee. We conducted interviews with developers, as well as current and former planning commissioners and city leaders, reached out to every city councilmember and requested a number of public records.

While development proposals and rezoning requests get rejected in every city, nearly every person our reporters talked to for this story said what is happening in Shawnee is different and causing a chilling effect on developers. We felt it was important for readers and Shawnee taxpayers to better understand what’s going on behind this trend and how it could impact Shawnee.