Shana Gadt

October 25, 1966 – August 24, 2023

Mission, Kansas – Shana Lynne Gadt, a vibrant and ever-present source of strength and resilience to friends, family, and all manner of animals, died peacefully at her home in Mission, Kansas, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 56.

Shana traveled through life surrounded by love and adventure, starting when parents Peggy and Wayne Watts brought her into the world on October 25, 1966, in Newton, Kansas. It’s said that Shana and Peggy lived a “big life,” beginning in Peabody, Kansas, then making stops around the country, and moving to the Kansas City area following Wayne’s early death. Shana and Peggy shared a profound love of travel.