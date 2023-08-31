Shana Gadt

Shana traveled through life surrounded by love and adventure, starting when parents Peggy and Wayne Watts brought her into the world on October 25, 1966, in Newton, Kansas. It’s said that Shana and Peggy lived a “big life,” beginning in Peabody, Kansas, then making stops around the country, and moving to the Kansas City area following Wayne’s early death. Shana and Peggy shared a profound love of travel.

Mission, Kansas – Shana Lynne Gadt, a vibrant and ever-present source of strength and resilience to friends, family, and all manner of animals, died peacefully at her home in Mission, Kansas, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 56.

After graduating from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1980, Shana went on to live in Chicago and Hawaii, eventually settling in Mission, Kansas, and marrying Jeff Gadt, her husband of 20 years. She enjoyed a long, successful career in meeting and event planning.

Shana was preceded in death by parents Peggy and Wayne Watts, and stepfather Larry Velasquez. She is survived by husband Jeff Gadt, stepson Jason Deihl, stepsister Stephanie McAvoy (Richard), stepbrother David Velasquez, father-in-law Wayne Gadt, mother-in-law Connie Gadt, brother-in-law Dwight Gadt, step nieces Sydney and Kayleigh, and step nephew Kyle.

She is also survived by her dearly loved canine companions Daisy and Grace. A known “animal saver” from an early age, Shana enjoyed caring for, and spending time with, Daisy and Grace. Animals inspired her, made her laugh, and provided endless moments of happiness.

Notably, Shana leaves behind a tight-knit community of friends, often referred to as “her people.” She demonstrated a special knack for forging deep and lasting relationships with people from all facets of her life. Shana’s magnetic personality will resonate for perpetuity through the beautiful, meaningful-and often humorous-stories and memories of how she made a positive impact in the lives and hearts of so many. She’ll be forever remembered by all for her smile, honesty, unconditional love, “freakish strength,” and the joy she brought others.

Recently, Shana was featured in the reality TV series “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning,” on the Peacock network. Her episode, which airs on The Bravo Channel at 9:30 p.m. CST, on August 31, 2023, showcases her open and honest approach to fighting and discussing cancer. Several close friends are also featured in the show, and it’s a special treat to see her dynamic personality immortalized on film-a unique glimpse into the emotional breadth of her deepest relationships.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Wesley Chapel, on the campus of Resurrection Leawood (13207 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS 66224), followed by a celebration of Shana’s life at her residence in Mission, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gilda’s Place or Operation Wildlife in Shana’s memory-two community organizations she believed in and supported.