Meddys expands to Lenexa after gaining fans in Prairie Village

This will be the eighth franchise for the company and the third in the Kansas City metro.

On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission approved the Wichita-based chain to open a new location in the Sonoma Plaza shopping center, near the southwest corner of West 88th Street and Maurer Road.

Meddys, a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant that rapidly found fans in Prairie Village after opening last year , is now expanding into Lenexa.

Meddys is expanding in the KC area

Earlier this year, Meddys owner Alex Harb told the Poast he was looking for the chain to grow with at least two other Johnson County locations.

On top of that, the company is preparing to open another new franchise in an old Panera in Kansas City’s Brookside area.

Harb previously mentioned Sonoma Plaza as a site being eyed as one of the eatery’s next locations, with architects already working on a free-standing building at the complex.

“It seems like it’s going to be the right fit,” Harb said then.

What is Meddys?

Meddys serves traditional Mediterranean cuisine, including shawarma, hummus and salads, in a fast-casual setting.

Each location also features a full service bar with a unique cocktail menu that includes drinks like the Spiced Meddys Marg and Pineapple ‘Tini.

It opened its first location in 2014 in Wichita and has gradually expanded during the past nine years,.

In an interview with the Post in 2021, Mark Logan, vice president of operations at Meddys, said the long-term goal is to eventually bring 15 to 20 Meddys locations to the Kansas City area and continue to grow across the Midwest.