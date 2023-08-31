  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Meddys expands to Lenexa after gaining fans in Prairie Village

Photo via Meddys.

Meddys, a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant that rapidly found fans in Prairie Village after opening last year, is now expanding into Lenexa.

On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission approved the Wichita-based chain to open a new location in the Sonoma Plaza shopping center, near the southwest corner of West 88th Street and Maurer Road.

This will be the eighth franchise for the company and the third in the Kansas City metro.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.