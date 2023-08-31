Meddys expands to Lenexa after gaining fans in Prairie Village

Harb previously mentioned Sonoma Plaza as a site being eyed as one of the eatery’s next locations, with architects already working on a free-standing building at the complex.
“It seems like it’s going to be the right fit,” Harb said then.
What is Meddys?
Meddys serves traditional Mediterranean cuisine, including shawarma, hummus and salads, in a fast-casual setting.
Each location also features a full service bar with a unique cocktail menu that includes drinks like the Spiced Meddys Marg and Pineapple ‘Tini.
It opened its first location in 2014 in Wichita and has gradually expanded during the past nine years,.
In an interview with the Post in 2021, Mark Logan, vice president of operations at Meddys, said the long-term goal is to eventually bring 15 to 20 Meddys locations to the Kansas City area and continue to grow across the Midwest.
👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1