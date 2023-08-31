September 11, 1932 – August 28, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Mary Ann Deffenbaugh, age 90, of Overland Park, Kansas went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 28, 2023. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday, September 1st at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, Kansas. Funeral Service will be 11 am on Saturday, September 2nd at Bethany Lutheran Church, 9101 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas, with visitation from 10-11 am at the church prior to the service. Burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery South, 105th and Holmes, Kansas City, Missouri.

She is survived by her son, Doug Deffenbaugh, Overland Park, Kansas.