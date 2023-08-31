And one that usually draws a large crowd to the stretch of Mission between the school and the Shops of Prairie Village.

It’s an annual tradition kicking off the start of a new school year — and football season — at Shawnee Mission East.

With sunny skies and early school releases, hundreds lined Mission Road in Prairie Village on Thursday afternoon to watch this year’s Lancer Day Parade.

“The girls picked our position in hopes of getting early candy,” said Samantha Mockaitis, who was positioned on the corner of 73rd Terrace and Mission with her daughter Dylan and her three friends.

All four girls enjoyed getting out of school a bit early to see the parade and get a taste of what high school will one day be like. They will all eventually be Shawnee Mission East students, they said, and hope to be cheerleaders there.

Along with children, parents of Shawnee Mission East students, as well as school alumni and curious community members enjoyed the floats during the 30-minute parade.

Floats included those bearing members of the Shawnee Mission East administration, marching band, football team, alumni, choir and more.

Here are some scenes from the 2023 Lancer Day Parade:

Kylie Graham is a Johnson County native and freelance photographer.