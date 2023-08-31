  Kylie Graham  - SM East

Scenes from a sun-dappled Lancer Day parade in Prairie Village

Children look north along Mission Road towards Shawnee Mission East High School as they begin to hear the marching band play. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

With sunny skies and early school releases, hundreds lined Mission Road in Prairie Village on Thursday afternoon to watch this year’s Lancer Day Parade.

It’s an annual tradition kicking off the start of a new school year — and football season — at Shawnee Mission East.

And one that usually draws a large crowd to the stretch of Mission between the school and the Shops of Prairie Village.