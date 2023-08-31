  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

John Charles Malone Jr.

John Malone’s passing on Saturday, August 26, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Funeral Mass, on September 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 4737 N Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri.