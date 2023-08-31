Michael Farrar, a physician whose ex-wife was convicted of murdering two of their young children in an intentionally set fire at their Prairie Village home in 1995, has died.

An obituary submitted to the Kansas City Star last week, said Farrar died in Smithville, Missouri, on Wednesday, Aug. 23. He was 68.

Nearly 30 years ago, Farrar also survived an attempted poisoning by his ex-wife, Debora Green, who remains in prison serving a life sentence with no chance for parole until the year 2035 for the arson fire that killed their son Tim, 13, and daughter Kelly, 6. A third child, who was 10 at the time, escaped.

Michael Farrar, born in Lawrence in 1955, “excelled at everything he did,” his obituary reads.

He earned the honor of Eagle Scout as a teenager and, after attending the UMKC School of Medicine, helped found Northland Cardiology at North Kansas City Hospital.

He worked there for 30 years and “gave his heart and soul to the people of the Northland, serving the hospital at every turn.”

Farrar had to undergo heart and brain surgeries after being poisoned by Green.

Green ultimately struck a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty. In 2015, a Johnson County judge denied Green’s attempt at reducing her sentence.

