Evergy’s proposed rate increases are too high, Kansas regulators announce

Kansas Corporation Commission staff said Evergy rates should be lowered in certain parts of the state. Photo credit Sherman Smith / Kansas Reflector.

By Rachel Mipro

State regulators say a detailed financial audit shows Evergy’s proposed $218 million rate hikes are unjustified.

The Kansas Corporation Commission on Tuesday announced its staff had determined Evergy should lower rates in the Kansas City area and slightly increase rates for the rest of the state.