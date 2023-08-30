Your Money: What you need to know about passive vs. actively managed funds

By David Wentz
Passive and actively managed funds are two different approaches to investing in the financial markets, particularly in the context of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These approaches have distinct characteristics and objectives, which can impact investment performance, costs, and management styles. Here’s a breakdown of the key differences between passive and actively managed funds:
- Investment Strategy:
- Passive Funds: Also known as index funds or passive ETFs, these funds aim to replicate the performance of a specific market index, such as the S&P 500 or the NASDAQ. The fund’s holdings and weights are designed to mimic the composition of the chosen index. The goal is to match the index’s returns rather than outperform it.
- Actively Managed Funds: These funds are managed by professional portfolio managers who make active investment decisions with the aim of outperforming a benchmark index or generating higher returns than the market. Managers actively select and trade securities based on their analysis and research.
- Passive Funds: These funds have a fixed portfolio composition that closely mirrors the underlying index. Changes in the index’s composition, such as additions or deletions of securities, are typically reflected in the fund’s holdings.
- Actively Managed Funds: Portfolio managers have the flexibility to buy, sell, and adjust the fund’s holdings based on their research and market outlook. This can result in more dynamic portfolio changes compared to passive funds.
- Passive Funds: These funds require minimal active management since their primary objective is to match the performance of the chosen index. This results in lower portfolio turnover and lower trading costs.
- Actively Managed Funds: Portfolio managers in actively managed funds conduct ongoing research and analysis to identify investment opportunities and make strategic decisions. This can lead to higher portfolio turnover and potentially higher trading costs.
- Passive Funds: Generally, passive funds have lower expense ratios because they involve less active management. This can translate to lower costs for investors.
- Actively Managed Funds: Due to the higher level of management and research involved, actively managed funds tend to have higher expense ratios. Additionally, the increased trading activity can lead to higher transaction costs.
- Passive Funds: Since the goal of passive funds is to replicate index performance, they typically provide consistent and predictable returns over the long term. However, they won’t generally outperform the index they are tracking.
- Actively Managed Funds: These funds aim to beat the market or generate better returns than their benchmark index. The success of actively managed funds is dependent on the skill of the portfolio manager and the accuracy of their investment decisions.
Investors often choose between passive and actively managed funds based on their investment goals, risk tolerance, and beliefs about market efficiency. Passive funds are favored by those who believe that it’s difficult to consistently beat the market over the long term, while active funds are chosen by investors who believe that skilled managers can identify opportunities for outperformance.
This Sponsored Column is by Tax Favored Benefits Inc., an Overland Park-based financial investment firm that works with clients to create custom wealth management strategies driving by your needs. Our experienced professionals provide a full suite of wealth, investment and retirement planning services to clients across the country.
We are able to help you achieve your version of personal and professional success because we put your best interests first, at all times and in all situations. It’s that simple.
Ready to take the first step toward achieving your financial goals? Contact us here.
