Your Money: What you need to know about passive vs. actively managed funds

By David Wentz

David Wentz of Tax Favored Benefits, Inc.

Passive and actively managed funds are two different approaches to investing in the financial markets, particularly in the context of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These approaches have distinct characteristics and objectives, which can impact investment performance, costs, and management styles. Here’s a breakdown of the key differences between passive and actively managed funds:

  1. Investment Strategy: