  Andrew Gaug

Shawnee remains undecided on possible ban on AirBnBs

Shawnee continues to explore restrictions, or an outright ban, on short-term rental properties, after some residents from the McAnany Estates subdivision in northeast Shawnee brought their concerns forward earlier this year. File Photo.

Shawnee city councilmembers expressed mixed feelings about moving forward with regulating short-term rental properties, including potentially banning them from all residential zones of the city.

On Monday, the city council committee — which convened immediately after a lengthy regular city council meeting — discussed several options for short-term rentals, like AirBnBs and VRBOs.

The idea of a short-term rental ban was previously brought to the city council in April, when several residents from the McAnany Estates subdivision spoke out against short-term rentals in their area, which they said had begun popping up more frequently in recent years.

