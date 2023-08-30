  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee Mission School District

Key takeaways from Shawnee Mission’s $580M budget for new school year

Students at Mill Creek Elementary in Lenexa. File photo.

A $580.7 million budget got final approval Monday night in an unanimous vote from the Shawnee Mission School Board, after a brief public hearing and relatively little discussion.

The 2023-2024 school year budget, which has been the subject of workshops and committee meetings since April, is a nearly 14% increase over last year’s, which totaled roughly $509 million.

As part of this new budget, the board also approved a property tax rate of 50.799 mills. That’s also an increase from the previous year, when the property tax, or mill levy, rate was 49.386 mills.