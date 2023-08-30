  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee mayor’s latest attempt to fill commission vacancy foiled

Tensions continue between Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler and City Council over appointments to the Planning Commission. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

A vacancy remains on the Shawnee Planning Commission, after the city council once again Monday night thwarted Mayor Michelle Distler’s attempts to put forward her nominee for the volunteer position.

On Monday, Distler attempted to again nominate Paul Goode to the open planning commission seat, two weeks after the council first voted to reject him for that role.

The council didn’t even vote on Distler’s request this time around.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.