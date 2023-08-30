The new bar at Johnny's Tavern Prairie Village. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Johnny’s Tavern regulars can return to the popular watering hole’s Corinth Square location.
After a roughly three-month renovation, the Prairie Village sports bar reopened its doors to customers last week.
The new-look Johnny’s Tavern Prairie Village features an updated bar, a full-sized kitchen and a new front patio.
Early reviews are positive, Johnny’s Tavern says
Shelly Kuhasz, a managing partner, said the Prairie Village team loves the new and improved space.
The customers seem to love it, too, and the restaurant has received positive feedback about the changes, she said.
“It’s great just to be back after being closed for a little over three months,” Kuhasz said. “It’s great to see familiar faces and, you know, the families, the regulars, all of that — every one coming back and seeming to enjoy it.”
The restaurant took over an old Subway next door
Kuhasz said Johnny’s Tavern in Prairie Village used that extra space to build a full-sized kitchen.
While the dining room is largely the same from before, Kuhasz said there are lots of smaller upgrades including new televisions.
But the bar is the biggest difference, stretching out now to about 42 feet in length, Kuhasz said.
“It feels so much more open, not like it was before: super tight and small and you had a hard time getting around in that area,” Kuhasz said.
There is now a second patio out front
The front patio features about 10 tables, more TVs, large fans and heaters for the colder months.
The back patio at Johnny’s Tavern allows smoking, but the front patio is non-smoking, Kuhasz said.
Kuhasz said the Prairie Village team is excited to see the new patio in full use once fall and football season arrive.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
