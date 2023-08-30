  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Judge hears arguments over Prairie Village petitions as election deadline looms

Stop Rezoning PV signs

The Prairie Village petitions, circulated by a group of residents opposed to the housing recommendations, saw their first day in court on Wednesday. File photo.

A Johnson County judge appears poised to rule quickly on the legality of three citizen-led petitions in Prairie Village, saying during a hearing Wednesday that a ruling could come as soon as next week.

The closely-watched petitions call for significant changes to city government as well as defining “rezoning” in a way that aims to limit development in single-family neighborhoods.

During the hearing Wednesday, Judge Rhonda Mason of Division 4 at the Johnson County District Court in Olathe heard oral arguments from both the city of Prairie Village and PV United, the nonprofit group advocating for the petitions, on whether the petitions can be lawfully placed on the Nov. 7 ballot.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.