Michael Edward Trayford, 65, was born on October 22, 1957 in Kansas City, MO and passed away on August 27, 2023 in Overland Park, KS.

Visitation will be held at 10:00am on September 5, 2023 at Apostolic Christian Church of Kansas City, located at 301 W. Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64145. The funeral service will follow at 10:45am at the same location.