Mary Altie Caffey Brookhart, 92 years old, born on December 24, 1930 in Tennessee, died on August 23, 2023. She attended Rutherford County Central High School and George Peabody College (now part of Vanderbilt University). In order to honor Mary’s memory, donations can be made to The Great Plains SPCA.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1