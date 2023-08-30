JoCo Notes: Judge to hear Prairie Village petition lawsuit

A Johnson County judge is set to hear arguments today in a case involving three citizen-led petitions in Prairie Village that supporters are angling to put on the Nov. 7 ballot.

We’ve made it to the middle of the week, Shawnee Mission!

The city filed the legal motion earlier this month, seeking a declaratory judgment to keep the three measures off the ballot, arguing they were “legally insufficient” to be put before voters.

One of the petitions aims to redefine rezoning in a way that would limit what projects can occur in single-family neighborhoods.

The other two petitions seek broader changes to Prairie Village city government, including limiting the powers of the mayor and slashing the size of the city council in half.

As a defendant, the city’s lawsuit names PV United, a nonprofit active in advocating for the petitions and aligned with the more loosely organized Stop Rezoning PV group.

A second named defendant is Rex Sharp, a local attorney whom the city’s lawsuit argues “organized, circulated and submitted the petitions … on behalf of PV United and ‘Stop Rezoning PV.'”

In a response filed this week, Sharp argues the city’s lawsuit should be dismissed and all three petitions put on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Judge Rhonda Mason will hear the case Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Johnson County District Court in Olathe.

🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories

📰 Other local news

Jackson Mahomes hearing rescheduled. A preliminary hearing in Jackson Mahomes’ sexual battery case originally set for Aug. 31 has now been pushed back to October. [ KMBC ]

Bishop Miege football looks to repeat as football champs. The Stags won a state record 11th football title last year, and this year’s class of senior players say they feel no pressure to repeat. [ KSHB ]

Rally House expands with five new stores . The Lenexa-based sportswear retailer continues its expansion nationwide with five new stores set to open over Labor Day weekend. [ Yahoo Finance ]

📸 A thousand words

This Lenexa firefighter helped rescue a kitten that got trapped in a sewer. “The kitten was reunited with the rest of his family and is resting comfortably,” Lenexa FD said on its Twitter account. Photo via Twitter/@LenexaFire.