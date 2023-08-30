On August 29th 2023, at 85 years young, Eddie Jo Lawrence gained her angel wings with loved ones surrounding her. Jo, as she liked to be called, was born on December 27th, 1937, in Shelbina, Missouri. Jo was an only child but had many aunts, uncles and cousins. She would enjoy her childhood days by playing with her cousins. In high school she was Valedictorian of her class, as well as Miss Shelby County. She was an avid traveler and loved going out to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Taggert lake was her favorite hike out there.

She was married to her late husband, John Lawrence, for 52 years. She was a mother to two children, Matt and Lisa.

Jo met Bill in 2014 at a square dancing event. The two of them enjoyed each other’s company ever since. She is survived by Bill, her daughter Lisa, son-in law, David and her two grandchildren, Cody & Cole.