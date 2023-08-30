  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Live Well Age Well with us on Sept. 7

This annual 50 Plus event features vendor fair, agency booths, educational sessions

By Recreation Specialist Libby Scarborough

The Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s 50 Plus Department is excited to host its annual Live Well Age Well Expo on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Arts &  Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park.  The event will feature a vendor fair featuring more than 40 private businesses, health organizations, community partners, and other service providers that focus on keeping adults in our community healthy, independent, and well connected.

Explore the many Johnson County agency booths to discover all the ways the county supports older adults. The Johnson County Election Office, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, the County Manager’s Office, Johnson County Aging and Human Services Department, Johnson County’s K-State Research and Extension Office, and the Johnson County Library are just a few you can expect to be on site.  The event will also feature those that provide health screenings such as blood pressure checks, pain, joint, and hearing screenings.