Inside JCPRD: Live Well Age Well with us on Sept. 7

Explore the many Johnson County agency booths to discover all the ways the county supports older adults. The Johnson County Election Office, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, the County Manager’s Office, Johnson County Aging and Human Services Department, Johnson County’s K-State Research and Extension Office, and the Johnson County Library are just a few you can expect to be on site. The event will also feature those that provide health screenings such as blood pressure checks, pain, joint, and hearing screenings.

The Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s 50 Plus Department is excited to host its annual Live Well Age Well Expo on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park. The event will feature a vendor fair featuring more than 40 private businesses, health organizations, community partners, and other service providers that focus on keeping adults in our community healthy, independent, and well connected.

A lineup of educational sessions will be offered throughout the day. Event Partner Optum Health, will offer a Primary Care session with Dr. Lee Norman. Dr. Norman served as the Kansas secretary of health and environment between 2019 and 2021. As a well-known, engaging, health care professional, Dr. Norman’s presentation is sure to be as informative as it will be popular. Next up, Michelle Lane, senior director for community wellness and corporate health at North Kansas City Hospital makes the case that Sleep is a Superpower because most adults don’t get enough sleep. With Michelle’s help, learn how sleep impacts your health and how to get the ZZZ’s you need! Our final presentation will feature Joy Miller, with Johnson County K-State Extension Office who will present Simple Home Modifications for Aging in Place. Gain tips to remain in one’s own home safely, independently, and comfortably. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to jump in on a few rounds of bingo throughout the day for the opportunity to win door prizes too!

The first 300 attendees will receive an event bag that includes a free pass to the Johnson County Museum valid for entry the day of the event, along with other event and sponsor information. This event is free to all attendees and no is required. Visit JCPRD.com/livewellagewell for a complete event schedule and information.