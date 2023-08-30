Dr. David T. Drees

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 1st at Curé of Ars Catholic Church located at 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas 66206 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. The visitation will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 pm. A committal service will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Road, Lenexa, Kansas 66215 at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.

David was born in Dyersville, Iowa on November 23, 1933, son of the late Fred and Nellie Drees. He graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in veterinary medicine. There he met his wife of 59 years, Janet Hoben. He went on to Michigan State University and obtained his PHD in toxicology and pharmacology. His career in research took him to Columbus, Ohio, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and finally Overland Park, Kansas where he spent most of his career at Marion Labs. David was an avid Kansas City Royals baseball fan and golfer. He will be most remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was loved by all.

David was preceded in death by his wife Janet, his parents Fred and Nellie Drees, and his two brothers, Jim and Chuck. David is survived by his son David (Nancy), daughter Liz Hanrahan (Mark), daughter Mary Sue Davis, daughter Jane Casburn (Kurt); his grandchildren, Matt Hanrahan (Amanda), Katie Hanrahan, Kevin Hanrahan (Grace), Dave Drees (Nicole), Emily Samples (Leonard), Erin Drees, Jack Casburn, Annie Casburn, Tom Davis and John Davis; and his great grandchildren Lucy, Eleanor and Hudson.