Dr. David T. Drees

November 23, 1933 – August 27, 2023

David T. Drees, 89, of Overland Park, passed away August 27, 2023.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 1st at Curé of Ars Catholic Church located at 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas 66206 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. The visitation will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 pm. A committal service will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Road, Lenexa, Kansas 66215 at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.