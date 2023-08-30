Jan. 29, 1933 – Aug. 28, 2023

Donzil M. Houpt, 90 of Lenexa, KS, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023. Graveside Services wil be 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, at St. John Cemetery, Lenexa, Ks. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Children’s Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gillham Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64108.

Donzil was born January 29, 1933, in Goodman, MO to William and Violet (Noble) Houpt. He was a graduate of the University of Kansas and had worked as an electrical engineer for Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent retiring in 1990. Donzil had served his country in Merchant Marines and the United States Army.