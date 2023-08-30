  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

$2B Brookridge project in Overland Park officially breaks ground

Brookridge redevelopment, now called Meridian, will feature mixed-use development. Image via Curtin Property Co.

Nearly a decade after first being proposed and four years after winning a controversial incentive package from the city, the $2 billion project to redevelop Brookridge Golf and Fitness near I-435 and Antioch Road in Overland Park is finally moving ahead. 

While some early construction had already begun, the project — now dubbed Meridian — officially got started Tuesday with a ceremonial groundbreaking. 

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog, Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly and other state and local leaders lauded the redevelopment effort, highlighting expansive mixed residential and commercial elements developer Curtin Property Co. has planned at the site.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.