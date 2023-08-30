Nearly a decade after first being proposed and four years after winning a controversial incentive package from the city, the $2 billion project to redevelop Brookridge Golf and Fitness near I-435 and Antioch Road in Overland Park is finally moving ahead.

While some early construction had already begun, the project — now dubbed Meridian — officially got started Tuesday with a ceremonial groundbreaking.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog, Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly and other state and local leaders lauded the redevelopment effort, highlighting expansive mixed residential and commercial elements developer Curtin Property Co. has planned at the site.