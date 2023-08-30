  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ann Johnson

Prairie Village, Kansas – Mrs. Ann Rymar Johnson, 64, passed into the nearer presence of God at home on August 24, 2023 from a quick onset illness. Ann was a loving spouse, mother, and friend who will be missed greatly.

Ann was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Julian W. Rymar of Kansas City, Missouri. Both of her parents were active in managing the family business, The Grace Company, manufacturers of high-end children’s clothing. They were also active in the arts and community activities.

Ann’s upbringing was in the Old Kansas City tradition consistent with her descent from the Van Brunt family. For example, she and her sisters dressed up and wore white gloves for Sunday dinners at their grandmother’s house at 1228 West 56th Street. In other ways, she was part of a modern family with both parents working. Ann and her sisters were often on their own and spent much of summer days swimming and pursuing other sports at the Kansas City Country Club. The Rymar household had a regular stream of visitors coming and going, many from the arts.