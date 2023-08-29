William Custer “Bill” Hensley

We are sad to announce the passing of William (Bill) Custer Hensley, 84, of Mission, Kansas, on Wednesday, July 24, 2023, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his family.

Bill was born in Cave Creek, Arkansas March 10, 1939. He was a graduate of Jasper High School, Jasper, Arkansas in 1956. He served his country in the United States Navy for four years. After the military, Bill worked in printing industry his entire career in greater Kansas City area, retiring at 62 years of age.

Bill was a loving husband, beloved father and very proud grandfather. He enjoyed reading books, going to the gym, taking long walks, an avid hunter, loved going to his grandsons baseball and basketball games. Just simply enjoyed life being with his family.