Shawnee City Council wants Zarah apartments plan reworked

The property at 5095 Old K-7 Road in west Shawnee could become a multifamily housing development with townhomes and apartments. It sits directly across the street from the Estates of Highland Ridge neighborhood.

The proposed site for The Zarah apartment and townhome project. File photo.

After three hours of deliberation and public comments, the Shawnee City Council opted to send The Zarah, a proposed multifamily project on the city’s western side, back to the city planning commission for further review.

In front of an audience of about 100 people on Monday, the council voted 7-1, with Councilmember Jill Chalfie the lone dissenting vote, to remand the rezoning request and preliminary development plans for the site to the Shawnee Planning Commission.

Because of a valid protest petition signed by neighboring residents, the project would have needed a supermajority of seven votes from city council to receive approval.

