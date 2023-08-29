  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ronald A. “Ron” Abel

September 15, 1926 – August 26, 2023

Prairie Village, Kansas – Ronald A. Abel, 96, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away August 26, 2023. Ron was born Sept. 15, 1926, first of 3 children born to Arthur and Fannie Abel on a farm near Ventura, IA. Ron’s World War II Service included a two year stint as a radioman aboard a U.S. Navy Destroyer in the Pacific Theater. He was proud that he still remembered Morse Code all of his life. Ron married Dixie Hunst (his childhood sweetheart) in 1946. They had 4 children together (Steve, Ed, Jeanne, and Joan) and were married for 51 years until Dixie passed away in 1997.

A few years later he married Ann Barcus-Abel and they were married for 18 years until Ann passed away in 2017.