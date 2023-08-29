Ronald A. “Ron” Abel

A few years later he married Ann Barcus-Abel and they were married for 18 years until Ann passed away in 2017.

Prairie Village, Kansas – Ronald A. Abel, 96, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away August 26, 2023. Ron was born Sept. 15, 1926, first of 3 children born to Arthur and Fannie Abel on a farm near Ventura, IA. Ron’s World War II Service included a two year stint as a radioman aboard a U.S. Navy Destroyer in the Pacific Theater. He was proud that he still remembered Morse Code all of his life. Ron married Dixie Hunst (his childhood sweetheart) in 1946. They had 4 children together (Steve, Ed, Jeanne, and Joan) and were married for 51 years until Dixie passed away in 1997.

Ron retired in 1986 as a senior district analyst after 38 years with Amoco. Ron enjoyed music his whole life. He sang in high school and college, played the piano and sang for several years in dance bands. He has been an active member of the Heart of America Barbershop Chorus since 1962.

He sang with many quartets over the years including “The Music Men” (this included a 3 week trip to Europe with “The Music Man” production). Ron was a lifelong member of The Old Mission United Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir every Sunday.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Keith Abel, one sister, Lorraine Reynolds, and one son, Steve Abel.

He is survived by one son, Ed Abel (Laura), two daughters, Jeanne FitzGerald (Kirk), and Joan Moore (Mike), and one daughter-in-law Colleen Abel. Ten grandchildren: Shane (Teresa), Shannon (Johnny), Kris (Bill), Jeni (PJ), Travis, Katie (Jayson), Donna (John), Shaun (Lori), Angela (Lee), Sarah (Renee); 28 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, and many step-grandchildren. He was greatly loved by all.