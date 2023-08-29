Now, Popeyes wants to tear down the remnants and build a completely new restaurant on the same plot of land.
The Mission Planning Commission on Monday agreed in a 7-0 vote to recommend approval of the preliminary development plan. Commissioners Wayne Snyder and Charlie Troppito were absent.
Popeyes wants to build a 6-foot wall around the parking lot
This brick wall, called a “screen wall” in city documents, would run along the corner of Johnson Drive and Broadmoor Street.
It would separate the Popeyes parking lot from the sidewalk surrounding the property.
The brick wall would also feature planters and architectural detailing, according to city documents.
Outdoor patio seating and benches along the sidewalk facing Johnson Drive would be included just outside of the brick wall, as well.
“I’ve seen in other areas in other cities where they have that type of wall, it’s usually a shopping center entrance or like a signage,” said Commissioner Megan Cullinane. “I think even having that it just polishes it off.”
Popeyes will feature a two-lane drive-thru
This intends to help keep drive-thru traffic from backing up onto Broadmoor Street, an issue seen at the previous Popeyes restaurant during peak hours, city staff said.
Additionally, the drive-thru lane traffic still exits onto Johnson Drive only under the proposal.
The proposal also calls for the removal of the vehicular entrance along Johnson Drive, meaning drivers can only be able to enter the parking lot from Broadmoor Street.
Pedestrians can enter the restaurant from Johnson Drive, though.
There are 16 parking spaces in the parking lot, down from the previous 21 spaces, for a building that can seat 24 people.
Next steps:
The preliminary development moves forward to the Mission City Council for final consideration at the Sept. 20 meeting.
The Mission City Council meets at 7 p.m. at city hall, 6090 Woodson St.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
