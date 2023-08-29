  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Popeyes plans to rebuild Mission location after January fire

Mission Popeyes new rendering

Popeyes wants to build a brand new restaurant in Mission following a fire at the 6821 Johnson Drive location. Image via city documents.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen hopes to make a comeback in Mission.

The fried chicken fast food chain’s Mission location at 6821 Johnson Drive is still standing with extensive damage following a Jan. 18 fire.

Now, Popeyes wants to tear down the remnants and build a completely new restaurant on the same plot of land.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.